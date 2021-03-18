ST. LOUIS — Punxsutawney Area High School graduate and current Iowa Hawkeye wrestler Kaleb Young won his first-round match on Thursday at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships but dropped a close decision to Penn State’s Brady Berge in the second round. The loss sends him to the consolation rounds where he’ll look to wrestle back through to the medal rounds.
Young, who entered the tournament as the fifth seed at 157 pounds, met a familiar foe in the opening round with a rematch against Nebraska’s Caleb Licking. The two had met in the dual meet between their schools earlier this year, with Young scoring a major decision. This time, he did the same with a riding time point awarded at the end pushing his advantage to 10-2.
In the evening session, though, Berge scored a first-period takedown for an early 2-0 lead, and despite a Young escape managed to hold on for a 3-2 decision, with each escaping from bottom in their respective periods.
Young (6-2) will face Benjamin Barton of Campbell, the 22nd seed, in the second consolation round of 16, after Barton won an 8-7 decision over Connor Brady of Virginia Tech Thursday night.