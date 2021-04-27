PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy varsity softball team hosted a solid Williamsport team on Tuesday, one that entered the game with just one loss to its record.
By day’s end, that loss total remained the same, as the Lady Millionaires left town with an 8-2 victory to bank their 11th win.
The Lady Chucks (5-7) did well to put the ball in play, striking out just once all day against Williamsport starter Kendall McAnelly, but she managed to keep Punxsy off the board for the first six innings and scattered eight hits to limit the damage.
In the seventh, a string of pinch-hitters off the bench led to Punxsy’s two runs, as Noella Hartzfeld was hit by a pitch, Kaylee Guidice and Rachel Houser belted back-to-back singles and Emily Dobbins drove in a pair on a single off the center-field fence.
Williamsport tallied four of its runs in the first inning, then added two in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth.