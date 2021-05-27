PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins felt so confident in Tristan Jarry's ascendancy during the offseason they traded two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray and awarded Jarry with a new contract.
So much for that.
The steady play that made Jarry an All-Star in 2019-20 and helped guide the Penguins to their first division title in seven years this spring evaporated during a first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders. He surrendered 21 goals in six games, including three in a 3-minute span in Game 6 that sent Pittsburgh tumbling out of the postseason after one round for the third straight year.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan didn't place blame squarely on the shoulders of his 26-year-old goaltender, stressing “it's not any one person's fault. Everybody is doing their best to be part of the solution.”
Maybe, but after failing his first true playoff test so completely, it's fair to wonder whether Jarry can be part of that solution. Jarry said he would press forward and focus on improving after his baffling clearing attempt early in the second overtime of Game 5 led directly to Josh Bailey's game-winner.
His response, however, was to let three one-goal leads slip away with Pittsburgh's season on the line as the raucous Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum chanted his name. Sullivan stuck with Jarry for the entire 60 minutes, perhaps because he didn't have much choice with backup Casey DeSmith unavailable due to injury.
Unlike the aftermaths of a sweep at the hands of the Islanders in 2019 and a stunningly lifeless performance in a loss to Montreal in the bubble last summer — both of which led to significant roster upheaval — where the Penguins go from here is murky.