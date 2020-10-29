The Punxsy varsity volleyball team opened play in the District 9 AA playoffs on Thursday with a home match against Karns City, with Punxsy advancing in straight sets, 3-0, to earn a spot in next Monday's semifinals. Pictured here is Katelyn Griebel splitting two Karns City defenders for a kill. For a full recap, see Friday's edition of The Spirit.
