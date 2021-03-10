Punxsy girls

Punxsy’s Sarah Weaver drives to the hoop past a Karns City defender on her way to two of her game-high 17 points on Wednesday in the District 9 semis. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls basketball team overcame a slower than usual start on the offensive end, at least by their own terms, with some solid defense to limit Karns City to seven first-half points.

In the second half, Punxsy heated up on the offensive end to push the lead to more than 30 and went on to cruise to a 49-17 win.

With the victory, the Lady Chucks improved to 17-0 on the season and advanced to the District 9 AAA championship game, to be played this Friday in Punxsutawney.

The Lady Chucks will face Moniteau (14-0), which as the third seed upset the second, Redbank Valley, 57-47 on Wednesday, in the other semifinal.

Sarah Weaver scored 17 to lead the offense for Punxsy, with Chloe Presloid and Kierstin Riley joining her in double digits with 12 and 10, respectively.

 

