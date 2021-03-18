PUNXSUTAWNEY — Nineteen times this season, the Punxsy girls basketball team has taken the court, and each and every one thus far has resulted in a victory. Now, with the state playoffs upon them, the pressure mounts with each game — as does the level of competition.
Friday night, the Lady Chucks will make the trek toward the Ohio border to Bessemer, the home of the Mohawk Area High School Lady Warriors (17-4), for a PIAA AAA quarterfinal contest at 6:30 p.m. with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
Mohawk won its second straight District 7 (WPIAL) AAA championship with a 54-48 victory over North Catholic back on March 13. The Lady Warriors had a bye through the first round of the playoffs, while Punxsy defeated Everett 72-38 on Tuesday to advance.
That gave the Lady Chucks two days of practice to prepare for this next contest, which promises to be a tough one. Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said that the team made the most of those two days and is ready to make the trip today.
“The energy at practice has been good, and the kids can sense where they are here,” Carlson said. “They were very focused for the last couple days, and we were able to get the game plan installed. It’s been a good two days of practice, and we hope that translates.”