PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls basketball team opened the 2021 PIAA AAA playoffs with a bang on Tuesday evening in its first-round game against Everett, nearly doubling up the Lady Warriors for a 72-38 win.
With the victory, Punxsy improved to 19-0 on the season. Up next for the Lady Chucks is a trip to Bessemer, near the Ohio state line, for a matchup with Mohawk (17-4), the District 7 WPIAL champion.
After a close first quarter saw Punxsy open up a five-point lead, the Lady Chucks scored 11 of the next 15 points for a double-digit lead and never looked back.
Riley Presloid scored 20 points and added a team-high six assists, with Katelyn Griebel scoring 14 points and leading the team with five steals and Kierstin Riley adding 10 points and a team-best seven rebounds.
Everett finished 6-10.