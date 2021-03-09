PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls basketball team defended its home court perfectly this year. Of course, having finished with a 16-0 record, the Lady Chucks also prevented every team they played on the road from defending its own.
But it’s always nice to play at home, and Punxsy will have the opportunity to do just that in the District 9 AAA playoffs, which begin on Wednesday with a semifinal against Karns City.
The Lady Gremlins are the only AAA team in the bracket the Lady Chucks didn’t play in the regular season, with Redbank Valley and Moniteau meeting in the other semifinal, so there are some unknowns.