PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a game of runs on Friday night as the Lady Chucks hosted Moniteau for the District 9 AAA championship game, but the run that mattered most for Punxsy was a 17-2 one to close the second quarter and send the Lady Chucks to the big break with a 15-point lead. They went on to win comfortably, 60-37.
Punxsy scored the game’s first nine points, and led by the same number after one quarter, but Moniteau answered with a 9-0 run of its own to open the second. From there, though, the rest of the half was all Lady Chucks.
Riley Presloid led Punxsy’s scorers with 17 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Sarah Weaver added 15 points, and Chloe Presloid had 12. Moniteau’s scoring ran almost exclusively through Aslyn Pry, who finished with a game-high 23.
With the win, Punxsy ran its perfect record for the season to 18-0 and improved its streak of District 9 titles to seven. Up next for the Lady Chucks is a first-round state playoff game on Tuesday.