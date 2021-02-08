PUNXSUTAWNEY — Experience can go a long way in high school sports, and experience is at a premium for this year’s Punxsy girls basketball team, a group that’s faced the pandemic-related obstacles that no other winter sports program has had to deal with before.
Still, despite such road- blocks — including a 10-day stretch during which all their games were canceled and having seen multiple players miss games as a result of contact tracing throughout the season — the Lady Chucks have pressed through and won their first eight games of the season.
