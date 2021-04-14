BRADFORD — Punxsy pitcher Josh Tyger worked seven solid innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out four, and the Chucks offense provided plenty of runs for a 5-1 victory at Bradford on Wednesday.
Alex Phillips and Ashton Stonbraker each had a double and a single, and Dakota Long added two hits for the Chucks offense. Isaac London, Jake Henretta and Zeke Bennett each tacked on a single, and London and Tyger recorded one RBI apiece.
Punxsy (3-3) is idle until Saturday, when the Chucks will play at Indiana.