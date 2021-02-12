PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike and Maurkice Pouncey came into the world together. They're leaving the NFL in the same way.
The 31-year-old twin brothers announced their respective retirements on Friday after spending a decade among the best centers in the league.
Maurkice Pouncey spent 11 years in Pittsburgh earning two All-Pro nods and nine Pro Bowl selections while serving as the security blanket for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Mike Pouncey reached the Pro Bowl four times while playing for Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers.
For more, read Saturday's edition of The Spirit.