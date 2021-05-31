DUBOIS -- Ninth-grader Ciara Toven belted a pair of home runs and finished with four RBIs, and senior Kendal Johnston pitched a gem, allowing just one run, to lead the Punxsy softball team to a 5-1 victory over Karns City in Monday's District 9 AAA championship game.
Toven put Punxsy ahead for good with a two-run home run in the third inning, doubled another home for some insurance in the fifth, then put the icing on the cake with a solo shot in the seventh inning. Kaylee Guidice added two hits for Punxsy, Sydney Hoffman had an RBI single and Sarah Weaver scored two runs.
Johnston allowed one run in the first inning, but from there, she was efficient and effective, allowing just five base runners and no more runs. In total, she allowed the one run on six hits and a walk and struck out 11.
Punxsy, the AAA District 9 champion, will be back in action in the first round of the PIAA championships next Monday, June 7.