ALTOONA — Having been one-hit the night before, Punxsy's softball team made the trek to Altoona on Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. start and answered in a big way to secure a 13-1, six-inning victory.
The Lady Chucks (5-6) had 17 hits and saw quite a performance from Ciara Toven in her first varsity start, as she matched her offense’s hit total in a huge way by striking out 17 Lady Lions. She allowed one run on three hits and walked two.
Karli Young also recorded a big achievement for the Lady Chucks, driving one out of the park in left-center field in the third inning for a three-run home run — her first at the varsity level. She finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Riley Presloid kept up her hot-hitting ways, going 4-for-4 with a double and three singles, walking once and driving in three runs. Allie Meko also had four hits, including a double, in as many at-bats and drove in a pair of runs to go with two stolen bases and four runs scored.