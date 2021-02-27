CLARION -- The Punxsy girls basketball team closed out its regular season on Saturday afternoon at Clarion Area High School, and with a 49-29 victory, the Lady Chucks wrapped up a rare feat by finishing 16-0 for a perfect record.
Punxsy's win was also highlighted by another big feat, as senior Sarah Weaver scored her 1,000th career point less than one minute into the game.
Riley Presloid was Punxsy's top scorer for the second time in 16 hours, as she finished Saturday's game with 15 points, and Weaver added nine.
Punxsy will be idle on the schedule for the next week but will be hard at work preparing for the District 9 playoffs, which are set to be held the week of March 8.