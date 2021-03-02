PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy boys basketball team won its third consecutive game with a 56-42 victory over DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday, giving Punxsy a spot in the District 9 playoffs.
Punxsy (6-9) started the season with a 1-8 record but battled through some adversity down the stretch, including a number of COVID-19 quarantines on the team, to win five of its last six games and earn the right to play in the postseason, scheduled to begin next week.
The playoff schedule will be released later this week, though it looks as if Punxsy will travel to play the top-seeded Clearfield Bison in the first round on a date to be determined.