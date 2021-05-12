PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2021 regular season on Sept. 12 at Buffalo on Sunday, according to the schedule released by the NFL Wednesday night.
Overall, the Steelers will play nine regular season games at Heinz Field, with eight games on the road. And they won't be easy games.
They have the NFL's most difficult schedule, with a strength of schedule of .574 based on opponents 2020 records.
The Steelers also will play five of their 17 games under the bright lights.
Pittsburgh will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at Heinz Field and the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
Their two primetime road games will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in SoFi Stadium for the first time and at the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
2021 Steelers schedule
Preseason
Aug 5 – vs. Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (Pro Football Hall of Fame game)
Aug. 12 – at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 – Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 – at Carolina, TBD
Regular season
Sept. 12 – at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Sept. 19 – Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Denver, 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
OFF WEEK
Oct. 31 – at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Nov. 8 – Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 14 – Detroit, 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Nov. 28 – at Cincinnati 1 p.m.
Dec. 5 – Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Dec. 9 – at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 19 – Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Dec. 26 – at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Jan. 3 – Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Jan. 9 – at Baltimore, 1 p.m.