PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold training camp at Heinz Field for the second year in a row.
This year, though, fans will have the opportunity to see the team practice in person.
Team officials on Thursday announced the complete 2021 training camp schedule, which includes plenty of opportunities for fans to attend practices for free at Heinz Field.
The first open practice is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, when the team will practice in pads for the first time. The final practice open to fans will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18.