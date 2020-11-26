Steelers Ravens

U.S. Democratic presidential nomination nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safety in America during a campaign appearance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alan Freed

 ALAN FREED

After more positive COVID-19 tests from the Baltimore Ravens, the game between them and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Sunday. More Ravens personnel tested positive Thursday.

See the full story in Friday's edition of The Spirit.

Tags

Recommended for you