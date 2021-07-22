PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a significant amount of turnover during the offseason, yet they opened training camp on Thursday with the same lofty Super Bowl expectations.
“Everybody in the NFL has the same goal, and that’s to win a Super Bowl,” veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “It doesn’t matter if you come from another team, if you’ve been here for a long time, or if you’re a rookie. Everyone wants the same thing. It’s a matter of getting on the same page at the right time.”
Roethlisberger took a pay cut to return for an 18th NFL season, but the 39-year-old signal caller will do it playing behind a revamped offensive line. Maurkice Pouncey retired and David DeCastro was released with a “non-football injury.” Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler left in free agency. Pouncey, DeCastro and Villanueva combined for 17 Pro Bowls.
“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of older guys that have been here for a numerous amount of years,” Roethlisberger said. “To not have that is definitely different, but it’s just Day 1.”
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that center Kendrick Green, the team’s third-round pick out of Illinois, will start the Hall of Fame game against Dallas on Aug 5.
Zach Banner practiced on Thursday after tearing an ACL during Week 1 last season, while Chukwuma Okorafor shifts to left tackle and Kevin Dotson returns for his second season at guard. Trai Turner was signed hours after DeCastro was released, and B.J. Finney also brings veteran experience up front.
The Steelers also suffered significant losses from a defense that was ranked among the league’s best last season. They lost linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Mike Hilton to free agency, and also released cornerback Steven Nelson in a salary cap-related move. Veteran linebacker Vince Williams also made a surprise retirement announcement on the eve of the team’s first workout earlier this week.