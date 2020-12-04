T.J. Watt

 ALAN FREED

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November on Friday. 

The unbeaten Steelers went 5-0 during that stretch, including three AFC North wins.

