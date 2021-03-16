PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers expected a bumpy offseason that was going to include some financially prudent but emotionally difficult decisions.
They weren't wrong.
The Steelers cut veteran inside linebacker Vince Williams on Tuesday, a move that will save them $4 million against the salary cup, but also leaves the inside linebacker group both thin and relatively inexperienced.
Pittsburgh also re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal worth $9 million and brought back offensive tackle Zach Banner, who won the right tackle job out of training camp last summer only to suffer a season-ending knee injury in the opener against the New York Giants.
Williams' exit follows the departure of outside linebacker Bud Dupree, nickel back Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu in free agency. The exodus represents a significant change for a defense that led the NFL in sacks and finished third in both yards against and points against.