PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson on Tuesday, opting to cut him rather than trade him, an announcement that came shortly after Nelson tweeted the team was “holding him hostage.”
The team gave the 28-year-old Nelson permission to explore trade destinations last Friday after the AFC North champions re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal. Four days later, the Steelers abruptly parted with one of the NFL's better defenders in the middle of his prime.
The decision saves Pittsburgh about $8.25 million against salary cap, though Nelson does carry a $6.17 million hit in dead money.