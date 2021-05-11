PUNXSUTAWNEY — St. Marys softball pitcher Kendall Young held Punxsy to just one run on five hits on Tuesday afternoon to help her team avenge one of its two losses on the season with a 5-1 victory over the Lady Chucks.
Punxsy claimed the first game between the two teams back on April 17 in St. Marys, when Kendal Johnston won a pitchers’ duel with Young in a 2-1 victory. This time around, the table was turned, with Johnston being tagged with the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, on seven St. Marys hits and four walks.
Ciara Toven belted a line drive home run to center field through the crosswind to lead off the bottom half of the fourth inning and give the Lady Chucks their sole run of the evening. Riley Presloid also doubled twice for Punxsy.
Olivia Eckels led the St. Marys offense with a two-RBI double in the third inning, and Young helped her own cause by singling twice and driving in one run.
Punxsy (5-8) will be back in action on Thursday, as it hosts Brookville under the lights at 7 p.m.