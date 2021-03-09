ST. MARYS -- It was a defensive slugfest right to the very end, but the St. Marys Dutchmen pulled out a thrilling 44-42, double-overtime win over the Punxsy boys basketball team in the AAAA District 9 semifinals on Tuesday evening.
The game-deciding shot came from Luke Lasko with 4 seconds left in the second extra frame to put his team ahead for good. A half-court shot by Nick Humble at the buzzer was just off the mark for the Chucks.
Humble finished as top scorer for third seed Punxsy (6-10) with 13 points, followed by Gabe Kengersky with 11.