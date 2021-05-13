DUBOIS — The Punxsy boys tennis team battled hard against top-seeded St. Marys on Thursday in the District 9 AA team finals, but in the end, the Dutchmen earned a 4-1 victory — with one of the wins coming via forfeit for the Chucks — to claim the D-9 title and the trip to states.
Punxsy’s sole win came from the No. 2 doubles duo of Mike Setree and Alex Deppen, who lost the first set to the second pair from St. Marys, Dominic Aiello and Luke Anderson, but then won the next two 6-3 and 6-3 for a team point.
“This wasn’t the way we wanted to end our season, but I’m very proud of these boys,” Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff said. “The improvement over the season has been enormous. They all played very well today and should be proud of their accomplishments.”
As a team, Punxsy (8-3) saw its season came to an end, but the Chucks will send two doubles duos to next Monday’s District 9 AA championships with the winning pair earning a trip to the state tournament.