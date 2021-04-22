HARRISBURG — The opportunity Pennsylvania hunters have waited out winter for is about to get underway.
The spring turkey season kicks off Saturday with a one-day youth hunt open to junior license holders and mentored hunters under 16 years old.
Then, on Saturday, May 1, the statewide spring gobbler season opens and runs until May 31.
Although the 2020 estimated spring population of 196,200 turkeys was slightly below average, last year’s good summer reproduction and light fall harvest sets the stage for a good population this spring.