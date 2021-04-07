PUNXSUTAWNEY — For those who look forward all winter long to the chirping of the birds and the blooming of the flowers — sure signs of spring and of warmer weather — it’s the sports season worth rejoicing over.
Punxsutawney Area High School athletes have opened their respective spring seasons, with the five varsity sports including baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field and boys tennis. Those in junior high are also taking part in their track and field season.
Either way, and no matter which teams you’re rooting for the hardest, we’ve got plenty of content for you in the four-page section that’s included as an insert in Thursday’s newspaper.