PITTSBURGH (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster is keeping it “lit" with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The free-agent wide receiver surprisingly opted to return to the Steelers on Friday just days after strongly hinting that his departure on the open market was imminent.
“Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh,” Smith-Schuster posted on Twitter. “Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz."
The deal coincides with what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final season. Roethlisberger adjusted his contract earlier this month to free up a small bit of salary cap space for the Steelers.
Smith-Schuster and Roethlisberger have developed a strong bond during Smith-Schuster's four seasons in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster has caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Steelers and became a sure-handed option in Pittsburgh's short-passing game last season, hauling in 97 passes for 831 yards and nine scores.