PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Wednesday evening, Bob Roberts Field in Punxsutawney hosted a baseball game between Punxsy’s two Challenger League teams, and while the score on the board mattered not, the level of fun and the smiles shared on the field made a world of difference.
Punxsy’s two junior teams, the Flash and the Sluggers, played at 6 p.m., and while the Senior Flash team didn’t have an opponent able to make the trip from DuBois, some of the junior players stuck around to let the seniors bat as well.
Little League’s Challenger Division was founded in 1989, and according to the Little League website is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with challenges that would prevent them from participating in other leagues.