PUNXSUTAWNEY -- The Punxsy boys basketball team was held to just four points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half by a balanced DuBois squad, and despite finding some life in the second half, the Beavers' lead was too much to overcome as the visitors cruised to a 63-37 victory on Friday night.
DuBois had four players score in double digits, led by Nick Felix's 13. Brady Woodward added 11, and Nick Farrell and Lennon Lindholm each added 10. Punxsy had two players score 13 points, Gabe Kengersky and Nick Humble, but had just five players on the scoresheet.
For more from the game, see Saturday's edition of The Spirit.