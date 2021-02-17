PUNXSUTAWNEY — In a year that’s like no other, wrestling district championships will be quite different this month for the Punxsy squad, as the program has seen the majority of its wrestlers choose to opt out of the postseason as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Punxsy coach Eric Eddy said this week that throughout the season, a number of factors have weighed on the minds of the wrestlers in this decision making process, including a recent temporary shutdown of activity for the program due to positive cases and quarantines and other outside factors, such as who they’ll be wrestling.
