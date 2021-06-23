PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy S&T Bank Junior Legion team played host to Young Township on Wednesday and eked out a 4-3 victory. The visitors scored the game’s first run before Punxsy answered with the next four and held off a late surge by Young Township to secure the win.
Punxsy (10-3) had six hits in the game’s first four innings, and Young Township had three in its first three trips to the plate, but neither team had a hit after that point, though the visitors did score two unearned in the sixth despite not having a hit.
Donny Bender pitched 3-1/3 solid innings for Punxsy to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs on no hits and three free passes while striking out two. Coy Martino came on in relief in the seventh and struck out both hitters he faced for the save.
Justin Miller led the S&T offense with an RBI triple, and Bender added a triple of his own. Seth Moore and Philip Dunmire each doubled, and Alex Shumaker had two singles.