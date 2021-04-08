PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs' struggling offense came to life in a 4-2 over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four relievers. Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each for Chicago, which raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157.
Jake Arrieta (2-0) survived a sometimes wobbly six innings to improve to 14-6 against the Pirates. Arrieta allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks and four strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel recorded the five outs for his second save.
Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco had two hits each for the Pirates but couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from dropping its sixth straight.