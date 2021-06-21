PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney baseball and softball fields complex was scheduled to be a busy place on Monday night, as the Groundhog Little League major (10-12) softball all-stars and Junior Legion S&T Bank teams were set to host games. Mother Nature had other plans, though.
The softball all-stars, who won their first game on Saturday by defeating Brookville 15-0 in four innings, were scheduled to host DuBois in the quarterfinals of their bracket, but the heavy rain that moved through Monday afternoon meant that game is now going to be played this evening at 6 p.m.
The winner of that contest will then earn a few days off, with the semifinals not expected to be played until Friday, while the loser will be right back in action on Wednesday in the knockout round.
The Junior Legion game between Punxsy’s S&T Bank was also wiped out by the rain, with hopes of playing a doubleheader tonight now on the docket. S&T will also be home on Wednesday night, and Punxsy’s other Junior Legion team, Post 62, will play a doubleheader at home on Thursday.