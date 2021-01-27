BROOKVILLE — Brookville closed the first quarter with a 15-point lead on its way to a 69-45 win over Punxsutawney Wednesday night.
With the victory, the Raiders retained the Chuck Daly-Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy, which goes to the team that claims the edge in the series each year. The Raiders also won the earlier meeting.
The top scorers for Punxsy (1-6) were Noah Weaver and Ryen Heigley with 12 points each. Four players reached double figures for Brookville (5-0), led by Hunter Geer with 17, Danny Lauer and Jace Miner with 13 each and Griffin Ruhlman with 11.
