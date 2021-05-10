PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy track and field athletes have been gearing up for the postseason, led by their senior members, and prior to Monday’s meet against Bradford, the boys and girls squads both paused to recognize each of those seniors and thank them for their hard work.
And for senior thrower Mackenzie Martin, senior night was one to remember, as she broke her personal record in the shot put with her second throw before surpassing the school record with a throw of 40-07 with her third. The previous mark of 40-00 had been set in 2017 by Sammy Dyson.
One of the only negatives that came of the afternoon was that the visiting Owls claimed wins in both meets, with the boys outscoring the Chucks 87-63 and the girls outpacing Punxsy 98-52. The loss for the Punxsy boys (24-2) was their first since April 6 at Brookville, and the girls record fell to 20-4.
In total, the boys team honored six seniors — Jacob Ebel, Brandon Ishman, Aiden McLaughlin, Joshua Miller, Stipe Nicholson and Ethan Watt. The girls recognized a total of five — Katelyn Griebel, Martin, Jadyn McMahan, Katie Osborn and Olivia Roberts.
In addition to Martin winning the girls shot put, Ishman picked up wins in the boys shot put and the javelin, Roberts and McLaughlin finished first in their respective 1,600-meter runs and Griebel had the top distance in the girls javelin.