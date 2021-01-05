Punxsutawney Area High School’s Kaleb Young is entering his senior season with the top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team.
Young was the Chucks’ first-ever PIAA champion, winning the 2016 title at 160 pounds.
After redshirting as a freshman, he posted a 9-7 record for Iowa in his first year of competition. In 2018-2019, he placed fifth at 157 pounds at the NCAA Championships and earned All-America honors.
Last year, Young had a 9-0 record in the Big Ten duals and a 15-5 mark overall, including six wins over ranked opponents. He was also an All-American and earned an at-large berth to the national tournament.
The Hawkeyes open on Jan. 15 at home against Nebraska.
For more details, read The Spirit Wednesday.