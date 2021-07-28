PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 baseball team is gearing up for the VFW 14-and-under state championship tournament in Lebanon on Saturday.
The VFW will be facing off against Schuylkill County in a best-of-3 series.
Manager Josh Greenblatt said Wednesday the team has been preparing for the championship since March.
“We have been playing really well this season. We have been practicing since March to go to state,” he said. “We played back-to-back weekends against Phillipsburg and Clearfield. We have been fortunate to be able to play with and practice with the Junior Legion team, which helped us to become ready for tougher competition.”