PUNXSUTAWNEY -- The Punxsy varsity girls and boys basketball programs hosted a double-header against Homer-Center on Tuesday night, with both Punxsy teams winning in thrilling fashion.
In the girls game, Punxsy fought off everything the Lady Wildcats had to offer and managed to get some separation at the end for a 65-57 win to stay perfect and improve to 11-o on the season.
Not to be outdone, the Punxsy boys overcame a late 6-point deficit on a pair of 3-point shots by Nick Humble to send their game to overtime, then saw Noah Weaver knock down a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the extra period to give Punxsy a 50-47 victory.
