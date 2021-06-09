DUBOIS — Things did not go exactly as the 2021 Punxsutawney softball team would have liked in the regular season, as the Lady Chucks finished with an 8-10 record overall.
But Punxsy was able to the qualifying standard of a .500 record in league play between its games in the District 9 and Central Penn leagues, and the Lady Chucks are making the most of what head coach Alan Pifer calls their “second season” in the playoffs.
After knocking off top-seeded Karns City on May 31 in the District 9 AAA championship game, Punxsy (10-10) kept the good times rolling on Monday with a thrilling 4-3, 10-inning victory over Ellwood City in the first round of the PIAA championships.
Thursday afternoon, at 1 p.m. at Heindl Field in DuBois, the Lady Chucks will look to keep trending in the right direction in the state quarterfinals when they meet the District 6 champion,