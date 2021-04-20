PUNXSUTAWNEY — With no trip to Hollidaysburg on the schedule this season, the Punxsy softball team played host to a doubleheader against the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, and the two games, though different in style, were both entertaining in their own right.
Offense dominated the first, with the two teams combining for 28 hits and 21 runs but the visiting Tigers won by the narrowest of margins, 11-10.
In the second game, defense and pitching were highlighted, and Punxsy’s Elliott Ferrent won the pitchers duel to lead Punxsy to a 4-2 win. She allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight.
Offensively, Ferrent had four hits and three RBIs between the two games, and Punxsy had a pair of players — Kendal Johnston and Ciara Toven — hit solo home runs, both coming in Game 1. Toven finished with three hits and three RBIs in the two games, and Riley Presloid added three hits, including a double.
Punxsy (4-5) will be back in action at Clearfield on Friday.