The rain cleared enough on Friday afternoon for another type of forecast to emerge — the one regarding the PIAA AAA softball semifinals.
The Lady Chucks, who have won three straight postseason games and are now 11-10, won their quarterfinal game against District 6 champion Cambria Heights by a 6-4 score on Tuesday to advance to the semis.
But their opponent was yet to be determined as of Friday morning due to the fact that Mother Nature washed out the quarterfinal between District 7 champion Mount Pleasant and D-7 third seed Avonworth.
The rankings held up Friday, though, as Mount Pleasant won the game 3-0 and will now face the Lady Chucks at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Francis University with a trip to Friday’s title game on the line.