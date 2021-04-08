PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Area High School hosted a signing day event for senior Elliott Ferrent, who made official her decision to play two sports, softball and volleyball, at the collegiate level with Penn State New Kensington.
Ferrent, who was a two-sport athlete throughout her career at PAHS will continue to be one at the next level, a decision she said that came about after being recruited to play softball.
She played outside attacker for the volleyball team this fall and is currently in her senior season as a pitcher/first baseman in softball.