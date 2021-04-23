STATE COLLEGE — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, has announced that Brandon Ishman of Punxsutawney Area High School is the winner of its First Citizens Community Bank Scholarship.
Ishman, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for the Chucks, is among 16 scholarship recipients from the NFF CHOF, Central Pennsylvania Chapter. He was selected from 71 high school scholar-athlete nominees from across the Chapter’s 25-county coverage area based on his accomplishments in the classroom, on the playing field and throughout the community.
The $1,000 scholarship will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday at First Citizens Community Bank, 141 West Beaver Ave., State College.
In 2020, Ishman was a District 9 Large Conference first-team selection. He was Punxsutawney’s MVP in 2020 and a team captain during his junior and senior seasons.