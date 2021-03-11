PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Area High School senior Garrett Eddy, the son of Eric and Jeannette Eddy, officially announced his intention to wrestle at the collegiate level with a signing ceremony at the school.
Eddy has signed on to wrestle at Davis & Elkins College, an NCAA Division II school in Elkins, West Virginia.
The school, which competes in the Mountain East Conference in wrestling, will be entering its third season in Eddy’s first year with the program under the direction of head coach Jerry Boland.
Boland started the program, which has already seen its fair share of success, and Eddy will now have an opportunity to contribute to its growth going forward.