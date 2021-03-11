PUNXSUTAWNEY — There’s plenty on the line for the Punxsutawney girls basketball team as its plays host to Moniteau at 7 p.m. Friday in the District 9 AAA championship game.
Punxsy (17-0) will look to defend its perfect record for the season, but on top of that the Lady Chucks and Lady Warriors (14-9) will also by vying for the AAA title and for the district’s sole spot in the PIAA playoffs.
It wasn’t all that long ago, back on Feb. 26, that the Lady Chucks hosted Moniteau in a regular season tilt on the eve of their season finale. Punxsy fired out of the gates in impressive fashion in that game, scoring 30 points in the first quarter to open up a 15-point lead and never looked back, cruising to a 69-40 win.