PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney area man who has been involved with sports and coaching teams in the area for many years has been honored at High Point University in North Carolina, where he helped with a track meet and his photo appeared on the Jumbotron.
George “Butch” White recently said in an interview he enjoyed his long career of coaching young people in a variety of sports.
“Every year they honor somebody and I couldn’t understand why they wanted me down there I hadn’t been there in a couple of years and of course last year nobody was there,” he said.