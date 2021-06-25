Softball

Mady Wachob takes her cuts for the Punxsy (10-12) major softball all-star team on Friday. (Photo by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy major (10-12) softball all-stars dropped a 10-0 decision to St. Mary’s in their semifinal matchup on Friday.

Punxsy remained alive in the double-elimination tournament and will play at DuBois at 4 p.m. Sunday.

