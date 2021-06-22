PUNXSUTAWNEY — Playing as the visitors after losing the coin toss, the DuBois major (10-12) softball all-stars scored three quick runs against Punxsy in Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup.
But Punxsy answered quickly with four runs in the home half of the first and went on to score the next nine as well en route to a 13-3, five-inning victory.
With the victory, the Punxsy all-stars earned a spot in the winners bracket final where they’ll square off with a stout St. Marys squad. That game will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday at a site to be determined.
After DuBois managed to have its first four hitters reach safely to score the three runs, Punxsy pitcher Addy Lewis settled in nicely, as the lefty allowed just two hits after that for a total of five. She walked one and struck out five.
Offensively, Punxsy had plenty of highlights beginning with Emma J. Young’s two-hit, three-RBI performance and Alyse Powell’s 2-for-3 evening that included three runs scored, two runs batted in and a walk.
Sara Gotwald added two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs, and Lewis helped her own cause with an RBI triple and a walk. Jemma Agnello also belted at triple in her only at-bat, and Linde Reed added two hits and one RBI.